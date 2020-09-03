Hutchinson Public Schools expect to remain in hybrid learning for another week, despite a rise in McLeod County COVID-19 case numbers.
"There are no guarantees," said Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden, a repeating a phrase that has become familiar to school administrators as they work to meet state standards regarding COVID-19. "Our first priority is to keep staff and students safe, and the second is to keep kids in school."
One of the primary tools the state of Minnesota has developed to guide schools on what learning model to use each each week is two-week old data reflecting upon the number of COVID-19 cases in the school's county per 10,000 residents over the prior two week period. Depending on the number of cases in that time period, schools may be recommended to have complete in-person learning; hybrid learning, combination of in-person learning and digital learning; or to have all students learn online from home.
Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Sept 3 shows 36.57 new cases per 10,000 residents in McLeod County from Aug. 9 to Aug. 22. According to the state model, counties with a range of 30-59 cases per 10,000 residents are usually advised to have elementary schools use hybrid learning while middle and high schools change to complete distance learning. However, the state cleared Hutchinson Public Schools to remain in hybrid learning for now.
VanderHeiden said the state anticipated the current number in McLeod County last week.
"We believe this week's number was the peak and now we are on the right side of this thing," he said. "We also know real-time data is showing a sharp decline in cases per day."
He said data from 791 tests conducted in Glencoe Aug. 20 are reflected in the Aug. 9-22 data.
Other factors were also accounted for by the Minnesota Department of Health, such as the location of COVID-19 outbreaks and the school's ability to maintain social distancing among students.
Following state data, Hutchinson Public Schools started the school year Aug. 31 with a hybrid learning model, which means half the student body is attending school in person, while the other half learns from home via digital tools such as a live feed of their classrooms. The student groups swap positions each day.
With half the student body in school buildings, administrators have found they are able to maintain social distancing with students 6 feet apart in classrooms and in the hallways. Adding more lunch periods and more lunch rooms has made social distancing possible as students eat as well.