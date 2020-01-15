Hutchinson Public Schools and Glencoe-Silver Lake are still discussing the potential of a soccer cooperative between the two districts.
The subject has come up a few times over the past few years, and at the Hutchinson School Board meeting Monday night, activities director Thayne Johnson presented a framework for the partnership that he has developed with GSL activities director Dean Schwirtz. No action was taken. The plan must be approved by the Wright County Conference and the soccer section before School Board action. It would then need to be approved by the Minnesota State High School League.
So what’s the issue?
“What’s really driving the cooperative and exploring this is our participation numbers, both on the boys and girls side,” Johnson said.
Over the past five years, he said, interest in the program has waned in Hutchinson. In the boys high school program, there were 29 participants in 2015, with 19 in the middle school. By 2018, participants had dwindled to 19 in the high school and 17 in the middle school, though there was a small jump in 2019 with 18 in the high school program and 28 in the middle school. As a result, in 2018 and 2019 there was only a middle school and varsity program, but no junior varsity program.
In the girls program, there were 36 participants in the high school program in 2015, with 13 in the middle school. That dwindled to 20 in the high school program in 2019, and eight in the middle school. As a result, girls soccer has been a grade 7-12 program since 2016, which means those grade levels are split between junior varsity and varsity. Johnson said there is some optimism with high numbers in the younger Community Education soccer program, but there has been high numbers before that didn’t carry over. He believes the numbers may not carry over because athletes do not want to be in a program where they must compete against high school students while in seventh grade.
“That’s also where we look at safety issues,” Johnson said.
He added that having fewer teams to offer has made scheduling with other schools more challenging, and he worries in the future those schools may look elsewhere for competition with schools that offer varsity, junior varsity and middle school teams.
GSL reached out to Hutchinson to discuss a cooperative, Johnson said, adding that it was advantageous to pursue one and bolster the program now while there is a willing partner.
BOYS SOCCER PROPOSAL
The goals of the cooperative are to allow students to be competitive at the proper level, build numbers, bring McLeod County’s soccer communities together and offer three levels of play.
Hutchinson would be the host school and host all practices using Hutchinson’s already established schedule. GSL is currently in a different cooperative.
“They are busing their kids all over the place. They are just looking for a better situation for their boys,” Johnson said.
GSL sent five boys to its current cooperative last year.
Hutchinson would host 75 percent of games, but it would be important to have games at both schools to keep the sport visible for both communities. The cooperative would attempt to have homecoming games at each school on the appropriate week. The boys would wear Hutchinson uniforms. Coaching would be based on seniority. Practice would be 4 p.m. at Hutchinson because GSL gets out later. The situation would be similar to the wrestling cooperative, which also practices at 4 p.m.
Hutchinson would bus to games in the east and pick up GSL athletes on the way. GSL would bus to games in the west and pick up Hutchinson athletes on the way.
Uniforms, mascots and the team name would be revisited after two years.
GIRLS SOCCER PROPOSAL
The proposal for the girls soccer cooperative would look different because the Hutchinson and GSL programs have similar participation, though the goals would be the same.
Five weeks of practice would be hosted in Hutchinson and five would be hosted by GSL, with the location changing half way through the season in September. Hutchinson’s schedule would be used because it has already been made. Practice would be at 3:35 p.m. in GSL and 4 p.m. in Hutchinson due to differing school schedules.
Hutchinson would host 75 percent of games, with a similar homecoming arrangement as the boys proposal. The girls team would wear the uniforms of the host site for each game. Busing would be provided to and from practice in GSL.
CONCERNS
It is possible forming a cooperative could move the teams from class A to class AA competition, but in 2021 it is likely the schools would move up anyway as Minnesota soccer changes from two to three classes.
Johnson noted that having students wait until 4 p.m. could cause some concerns, but added that wrestling athletes often use the time for homework or weight training.
Edward Caya, a parent of a student in the girls soccer program, told the School Board he worried the cooperative could take away a varsity opportunity from a Hutchinson student. He is also concerned about the time spent driving to and from Glencoe for practice, which could detract from homework or study time.