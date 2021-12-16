Since arriving in Hutchinson in 1994, Daron VanderHeiden has filled many roles in the Hutchinson Public School District, but at the end of this school year it will be time to say goodbye.
He started as a Hutchinson Middle School technical education teacher and moved to the high school to teach technology. Students knew him for woodworking and computer-aided design lessons, which was his teaching degree.
He's also served as a coach, an assistant principal at Hutchinson High School, and as a principal at West Elementary. But lately, most Hutchinson residents know him as the District 423 superintendent, a role he's held for 16 years.
"It's almost unheard of, for someone to come up through a (school) system like I did," VanderHeiden said. "I feel blessed about that. I've enjoyed all my time here in all the positions I've had."
His departure was announced at the Dec. 13 School Board meeting following an email sent to inform district staff. VanderHeiden said he expects to help the School Board decide on its hiring process, but not be involved much beyond that point.
Hutchinson Public Schools Board Chair JoEllen Kimball said there are many superintendent openings at the moment.
"The sooner we get started the better the pool will be," she said. "Hutchinson will be a sought-after spot. ... There will be plenty of people who want to come to Hutchinson. We just have to find the right person."
Kimball, a former District 423 teacher, said VanderHeiden has been an "excellent superintendent."
"He's a good and honest man and a great teacher," she said. "He's been a role model to me."
She highlighted his willingness to interact with and listen to students as valuable qualities in his superintendent role, and his experience in the trades as an asset to the district and to students during his time as a teacher.
"He worked in construction and worked his way through college as a construction worker," Kimball said. "So, with our building projects he's very well respected by the construction managers."
VanderHeiden said it felt like the right time to go after 16 years as superintendent, and with his wife, English teacher Lori Vanderheiden, retiring as well. When the two came to Hutchinson together as a spousal team, it was unusual at the time, though there were other pairs that had been hired separately.
"This is truly our home," VanderHeiden said. "I've just been so ... grateful to spend my entire career here. My children went to school here and got a great education. And we're going to stay here in Hutchinson."