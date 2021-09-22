Hutchinson residents hoping for a free, outdoor reprieve from summer heat may get their wish. Though it is still in the planning phase, city staff and council members are exploring the addition of a splash pad to the city’s park amenities.
Council members this past week approved a resolution to accept Hoisington Koegler Group’s proposal to plan and design a splash pad at a cost of $151,000. The firm is familiar with Hutchinson’s parks and recreation system as it completed the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Education master plan in 2019. It will help the city develop site plans for each potential location and seek input from residents.
A splash pad was one of the most requested amenities from people who provided feedback for the PRCE master plan, and Lynn Neumann, PRCE director, said it would add toward the city’s goal to be a destination for recreation, art and leisure.
“Splash pads are an increasingly popular parks and rec amenity that benefit the community, that are inexpensive outdoor recreation pieces,” she said. “They do feature sprinklers, fountains, nozzles and other devices based on the play features and the setup of the splash pad.”
Funding for the project would come from the city’s Community Improvement Fund, which has more than $2 million.“That’s why it’s called the Community Improvement Fund, it’s for community projects like this,” said Matt Jaunich, city administrator.
A site for the project is expected to be selected within the next two months. City staff and the PRCE advisory board have narrowed it to two options along the north side of the Crow River: Odd Fellow’s Park on the west side of town and a plot of land owned by the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority near Police Memorial Park.
Once a site is chosen, HKG will begin preparing concepts for the splash pad. Those plans and costs will likely be hashed out in the first few months of 2022, and include a 3D rendering. If the plan continues forward, bidding could start as early as May, with construction oversight beginning in June.
Though Hutchinson already has an aquatic center, Neumann said it caters to a different demographic than splash pads, which tend to be more popular for younger kids and are accessible for day cares.
“We really do have a large enough community to sustain both,” she said. “Splash pads vs. an aquatic center do really fit the needs of different age ranges. The aquatic center has lots of amenities for little to older (children), the splash pads are more geared toward smaller kids.”
There’s also the issue of cost. Neumann said the plan now is for the splash pad to be free.
“I have heard from people that cost is a factor with going to the aquatic center,” said City Council Member Pat May. “So I like the idea that they can go here with no charge.”
According to Neumann, a splash pad does not come with the same costs of running an aquatic center because it can be maintained without staff present. If the city opts for a splash pad with a recirculation system, it would require chemicals and a staff person to apply them. No additional staff would be needed, however, as a timer is used to turn the splash pad on and off at different times of day, and a button activates the water features.
Litchfield’s splash pad that opened in 2018 costs about $20,000 a year to maintain. Because of the lower operational costs, Neumann said the city could operate the pad without a fee.
“We have a great water park that users can pay to use,” she said. “This (the splash pad) would be another amenity in our community that would be a destination, but would also be affordable for families to use.”