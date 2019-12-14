Rural Minnesota residents seeking counseling for alcohol or drug abuse must often first face another problem: a waiting list.
The Integrations Wellness and Recovery Center of Hutchinson hopes to be part of the solution. A $45,720 grant from the Minnesota Department of Health and Human Services will fund the continuation of an internship program designed to train more licensed alcohol and drug counselors. The grant is part of $11.2 million aimed at responding to the opioid crisis in the state.
"For someone to become licensed as an alcohol and drug counselor they are required to do an 880-hour internship," said Jill Decker, co-owner and program director of Integrations Wellness and Recovery Center.
The facility is currently in the midst of one internship expected to wrap up in May.
"We want to continue these internship opportunities to increase the workforce," Decker said. "We are working to develop relationships with area colleges and universities that have alcohol and drug counselor programs."
Decker was prompted to apply for the grant in part due to a shift in how people can access substance abuse disorder treatment services.
"It has been that, especially for those with limited income, if they want treatment ... they need to go through the county to get an assessment," she said. "And they would be approved for services and told where they could go for treatment. There is a shift right now to move to a more direct access mode ... just like if you had a physical health issue."
Decker said the Integrated Wellness and Recovery Center has room for 16 clients, and the program is not currently full. But there is still a waiting list to get people in because of the amount of time necessary for assessments. While she sees shifting the process as beneficial, Decker said the shortage of counselors needs to be addressed if wait times are to be shortened in rural Minnesota. When Decker wrote the grant, she found the most recent data from 2016 showed McLeod, Meeker and Sibley counties each had five or fewer licensed alcohol and drug counselors, making each a recognized professional shortage area.
With the grant money, Decker plans to offer another internship starting in the fall 2020 semester, increase her own proficiency as a supervisor and develop school outreach.
McLeod County Board Member Paul Wright, who often cites mental health, drug and alcohol issues as placing an ongoing strain on county finances and resources, said he was glad DHS acknowledged the need for further assistance in rural areas.
"We do not have the resources, whether it is dealing with drug abuse, law enforcement, or mental health issues," he said. "We do not have the ability to fund all those needs."
However, he said, it highlights how the county, state and federal government continue to spend money in law enforcement, the court system and social services to combat the opioid epidemic, while drug companies and distributors profit.
"They have made opioids readily available and are profiting by the millions of dollars," Wright said. "That's why McLeod County is involved in a lawsuit along with others across the nation to hold them accountable, instead of asking the government to continuously pay for the damages."
The county recently opted to stay in a class action lawsuit including local and state governments.
"I think there are enough units of government and the proof is there," Wright said.
He points to a statistic cited by the Center on Addiction, which says that the United States consumes 80 percent of the global opioid supply while accounting for five percent of the population.
"There isn't enough effort to control it," he said, "and in the meantime we consume state and federal funding to do what we can."