Hurricane Ian left a path of death and destruction as it slammed the southwest coast of Florida in late September.
Among those who are dealing with aftermath are some Hutchinson residents with vacation homes in Florida.
Duane Hoversten, a former Ridgewater College instructor, works as a small business advisor during the winter, when he lives in his mobile home in Fort Myers. Hoversten’s ex-wife, Donna, keeps her winter home next door, but lost it, too.
“We’re doing fine. We evacuated before the hurricane and found a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, which is a couple of hours away,” Hoversten said. He shared photos looking from his home across the canal that show a nearby property with a pontoon parked on the roof of the house.
“Several of my friends have decided to go back to Minnesota,” Hoversten said, adding that his home on Fort Myers Beach suffered about 10 feet of storm surge from the storm. “Any of the older homes in the area are totally crushed or swept away by the surge. Any of the newer homes built up four or five feet, actually, from the outside look OK. But, they had water in, up to their ceilings.”
Dave Skoog of Hutchinson shared a similar story. He and has his wife, Patti, had not yet arrived at Fort Myers Beach when the hurricane hit.
“It’s a heck of a mess, the area has just taken a tremendous hit,” Skoog said. “It’s unlivable. Most of the major businesses on the beach are gone,” he added.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office more than 55 people perished with causes linked to Hurricane Ian, which slammed counties along the coast Sept. 28, packing winds in excess of 155 mph.
Communities are still trying to restore power and water, clearing debris from roadways, and working with various agencies to avert disasters to the environment from fuel and oil spills from wrecked boats. Hoversten and Skoog each praised the response of emergency agencies.
“Everybody is doing as much as they can, it’s just so overwhelming,” Skoog said. “There are hundreds and hundreds of law enforcement, rescue teams. The scope of the damage is so intense that you’re not going to get it solved in one week, one month, or one year.”
The storm’s size, combined with individuals’ refusal to evacuate, means response has transitioned from the rescue phase to one of recovery.
“The recovering of bodies? It’s just unbelievable,” Skoog said.
Lee County Stadium, which is the spring training camp of the Minnesota Twins, was far enough from the beach that it wasn’t as damaged as facilities closer to the water, were.
“It was the water surge that destroyed everything,” Skoog said.
Skoog and Hoversten said last week that power was yet to be restored, and water contamination was everywhere. However, local churches, neighborhood associations, and even non-governmental organizations like Salvation Army and Red Cross were doing a fantastic job, with coordination from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Clothes, food, and fresh water are all being made available, free of charge.
Local law enforcement, sheriff departments, and the Florida National Guard are on hand as well, assuring property doesn’t become vulnerable to looting.
“I’ve been back twice to get some stuff. There are police all over verifying IDs to property owners,” Hoversten said. “You can’t get in without having a valid address inside the police cordon.”
Hoversten said various other agencies are arriving to help. The Small Business Administration provides low-interest disaster loans to help businesses and homeowners recover from declared disasters. SBA loans help those who have incurred losses not covered by insurance or funding from FEMA, for both personal and business. They also help cover operating costs that otherwise would have been met had the disaster not occurred.