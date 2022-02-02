Hutchinson residents will head to the polls Tuesday, Feb. 8, to vote for a City Council candidate to fill the remainder of a term for City Council Member Seat 3.
The position opened this past year when Brandon Begnaud resigned and moved from the city. Pat May was appointed by the council to fill the seat on an interim basis, but now voters will choose who takes over through 2024.
Along with May, Carol Johnson is also running for the seat.
To help voters get a better idea of the two candidates before voting, the Leader sent May and Johnson a questionnaire with five questions. Below are their responses.