A delayed project to improve Burich Arena is active again, with the city now seeking bids from contractors.
The project started as one to replace the original 1977 roof of the hockey and skating arena. But during inspections, city staff and consultants found the cement block walls and steel wall sheeting were deficient. The project was expanded to include options to prevent further moisture infiltration and damage. Moisture has not only created problems in the roof insulation, but extended to the sidewalls.
The city tackled a similar project a few years ago with the roof at the Recreation Center following two decades at the building, which was built in 1985. The bid for that project was about $900,000.
The estimate for the Burich Arena project was set at $1.68 million.
“This number is only an estimate,” said documents submitted to the City Council. “Current market conditions are highly variable.”
The project will include new roofing, insulation, interior ceiling liner and covering the existing exterior walls with a new facade. There is an alternate bid for work to upgrade interior wall panels in the spectator seating area. Money for the project has been set aside for 2022.
The project was originally scheduled for the summer of 2021, but with major street work underway in the area, the city chose to renovate the parking lot and sidewalks first.
Bids will be opened Dec. 23 and brought to the City Council in January.