Hutchinson has its fair share of summer traditions, such as Water Carnival, Dairy Day — and even road work.
While summer road maintenance projects have already begun, plenty more which may interrupt traffic are planned for the near future. Hutchinson Public Works Director Mike Stifter took time this past week to lay it all out.
"Patience is appreciated," he said. "If you have questions, please reach out to us."
As always when discussing roads and construction, weather can cause changes. But so far, "things have tracked well," Stifter said.
ROBERTS ROAD
This project began May 1. Work is on track to wrap up later this summer, with aspects that will be held over to next year.
This in-depth project calls for full water main replacement, storm and sewer work and resurfacing of the road in the Hutchinson High School area from Dale Street to Alan Street.
Stifter said contractors have worked hard to maintain access only for local traffic in order to make sure residents can reach their homes and neighborhoods. Some limited interruptions should be expected.
BRIDGES
This project targets five bridges around Hutchinson. For the most part, work will involve waterproofing, modest resurfacing, and some in-depth repairs.
"This is a good maintenance project," Stifter said.
Bridges will be closed during maintenance.
Work calling for crack filling, waterproofing and food sealing started this past week on the Second Avenue and South Grade Road bridges. It is expected to wrap up this week.
This week, work is expected to start on Fifth Avenue. This will be a month-long project.
The Adams Street and School Road bridges will follow. Work on Adams Street is expected to take a week or two. Work on School Road is expected to take a month, and wrap up in early August in time for school.
SCHOOL ROAD AND CENTURY AVENUE
Paving projects for School Road and Century Avenue are expected to begin this week, or in early or mid June. Work is expected to take a month.
School Road work will be focused on the north portion, from Golf Course road to North High Drive. Century Avenue work will be focused around the fairgrounds and shopping area from Dale Street to Boston Street.
Traffic control will be in place for these projects, with passage limited to local traffic. The city will use Facebook and HCVN to give up-to-date information. Overall, Stifter believes closures will be minimally invasive, and limited to small portions of the road each time.
"Those needing to get into neighborhoods, we'll account for that," he said.
Stifter wants to see work wrapped up before the McLeod County Fair. Alternate routes may be required during an earlier tractor pull event.
WINTER DAMAGE
Work to repair damage done to Hutchinson roads by winter weather will begin immediately after Labor Day, Sept. 4. The timeframe is expected to run through the end of October.
This maintenance overlay project is still in the organization phase. Bids were opened this past week.
"Everything this year has come in at or under budget," Stifter said. "It's been a good environment."
Work will include Second Avenue and portions of Second Avenue. It will also cover Market Street.
"The back portion of the entrance into the fairgrounds, that grandstand area itself — that street is a bit more of a surface road seal. We'll redo that, too," Stifter said.
The winter damage repair project is less elaborate than others, though it is more than simply patching holes. Roads will be closed, but in more limited timeframes measured in days instead of weeks or months.
AIRPORT ROAD
McLeod County has planned a concrete overlay project for Airport Road. Though this is not a city of Hutchinson project, Stifter said residents should keep their eyes out if they plan to drive in the area.
"It will have impact on traffic flow into the city," he said.
Work is planned for later this summer, into the fall. Though the maintenance will run from Airport Road on Hutchinson's west side to State Highway 22 on the east side, it will be broken up into stages in order to minimize road closures. Specific dates are to be determined.
A roundabout is targeted for the Jefferson Street and Airport Road intersection the following year.