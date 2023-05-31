Second Avenue

Work to repair the Second Avenue bridge was underway this past week. Overall, five bridges are included among Hutchinson's road projects this summer.

 Submitted photo

Hutchinson has its fair share of summer traditions, such as Water Carnival, Dairy Day — and even road work.

While summer road maintenance projects have already begun, plenty more which may interrupt traffic are planned for the near future. Hutchinson Public Works Director Mike Stifter took time this past week to lay it all out.

