The city of Hutchinson has once again been honored by a major professional organization for its comprehensive annual financial report.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the city its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting in February.
According to an association news release, the certificate “is the highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”
The release added the city's financial report was “judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive 'spirit of full disclosure' to clearly communicate its financial story.”