Upgrades are on the way to playground equipment at Lions Park West in Hutchinson thanks to donations from the park’s namesake club.
The Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday accepted a $9,000 donation from the Hutchinson Lions Club that will be part of a $21,369 project to replace the playground equipment at the park, which is at 724 Sunset St. S.W. Most of the equipment was installed in 1998 and is beginning to deteriorate after 20 years.
Along with Tuesday’s donation, the Lions plan to donate another $8,100 over the next five years for a total commitment of $17,100 toward the project. The city will contribute the remaining $4,269 for the project from its parkland dedication funds.
The new equipment was purchased this fall and will be installed next spring, likely in May or June depending on the weather.