Hutchinson High School’s one-act play dug in deep this year by discussing the power of jealousy and avarice, the desire for immortality and the questioning of one’s beliefs.
“I wanted to do something different this year,” said director Jason Olson. “In the past we focused on visuals. This time it’s more heavily focused on acting and the development of those skills. ... I think it’s remarkable. I have said it to them and I’ll say it to anyone: I don’t think in 18 years I’ve had such a well-acted show.”
Olson selected the one-act play “Amadeus,” which is similar to the 1984 historical drama of the same name. It follows a fictional version of the famous composer Antonio Salieri and his rivalry with Mozart.
“The story is about Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and whether or not he was murdered by a rival composer,” Olson said. “The whole account is fictional but it makes for great theater. It’s always been one of my favorites. I love the costumes. It’s kind of a costume extravaganza in a lot of ways.”
“The set is relatively minimal this year,” said junior DJ Scheele. “There is a lot on the actors and performers on stage to show the emotion. That’s something that’s kind of different.”
If the premise sounds interesting, you can check it out at a public show 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Hutchinson High School auditorium. Admission is a freewill donation. The show and its 12 cast members and eight crew members — the most competition allows — started practicing in November and took fourth place at subsections this past Saturday, barely missing a place at sections.
“It’s one of my favorite shows I’ve been in,” said Scheele, who plays Mozart.
“It’s pretty different from what we’re used to doing in general, from what we need to do on stage to the different themes we deal with,” said junior Landon Butler, who plays Salieri. “The show starts with my character, and it starts when he is 70 years old. He wanted to be famous and he thinks Mozart took that away from him. ... When he was a child he prayed to be a great musician.”
The story then flashes back to 1781 when Salieri was 31.
“He is doing pretty well,” Butler said. “And then Mozart comes in. He steals Salieri’s thunder. ... So Salieri blames God for making Mozart more popular than he is and more talented in some aspects.”
It becomes Salieri’s mission to manipulate Mozart’s life and career, but along the way finds he has started to destroy himself. In the play, Mozart regularly behaves childishly and puts off most other characters. He also wears several costumes throughout the show, which reveal details about his developing character and clash against Salieri’s dark colors.
“I have so many costumes,” Scheele said. “And they are so cool. I think I have three different coats, four pairs of pants. Every time I leave stage I have to do a fast change because I’m coming on with a full new outfit. And they’re really over-the-top outfits.”
Butler’s favorite moment comes toward the middle.
“I have this monologue,” he said. “I am basically disowning God. It has this whole thing, ‘They say God is not mocked. I tell you man is not mocked. I am not mocked.’ That’s the turning point from Salieri being annoyed and passive (with Mozart) to actively trying to destroy his career and life.”
Scheele’s favorite moment comes later.
“There is this part of the show where ... (Salieri) is telling me off and explaining everything that is going on,” he said. “There is this powerful image where I’m laying on the floor ... and he is just yelling at me when I’m on the ground. That is always such a cool moment for me. I feel like the imagery is so powerful.”