The Hutchinson School Board went digital for its meeting Monday in an effort to practice safe social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members and administrators met via teleconference through Google hangouts The meeting was not broadcast live, but a recording is available on the Hutchinson school district’s website at isd423.org. A recording of the meeting was also submitted to HCVN for broadcast.
"Due to the health pandemic, the school board has determined that it is not feasible for at least one board member, the superintendent, or the school district's legal counsel to be physically present at the regular meeting location," Board Chair Keith Kamrath said Monday evening. "It is also not feasible for the public to attend at the regular meeting location due to the health pandemic."
Meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion moving forward, until further notice.
Votes must be conducted by roll call in such meetings, and participants also identified themselves each time as they spoke, though they could also be seen via web camera.
If members of the public wish to submit comment, they may do so up to two hours before meetings. The comments must be emailed to info@isd423.com and must contain the person's name, address and agenda item to be addressed. Comments will be read aloud during the meeting.