At its first meeting of 2020, the Hutchinson School Board organized itself for the year.
Keith Kamrath was named chair, JoEllen Kimball was named vice chair, Byron Bettenhausen was named clerk and Chris Wilke was named treasurer. Salary was set at $3,500 for each board member, which is where it has sat since it was raised $500 in 2006. Mileage was set at the standard IRS rate.
The following committee assignments were made:
- educator licensure and teacher quality: Kimball
- hearing representative: Kimball
- facilities: Tiffany Barnard, Bettenhausen, Kimball
- finance: Kamrath, Wilke
- high school league: Bettenhausen
- insurance: Kamrath
- legislative liaison: Bernard
- Little Crow Telemedia Network: Wilke
- meet and confer: all
- parks, recreation and community education: Barnard
- policy review: Bettenhausen, Kamrath
- student health and wellness: Barnard
- technology: Wilke
- World's Best Workforce: Barbard, Kimball