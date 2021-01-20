The Hutchinson School Board looked quite a bit different at its first 2021 meeting with three new members.
Sara Pollmann, Michael Massmann and Erin Knudtson were each newly elected in November. Tiffany Barnard, who filled a vacant position last year, was also elected, as was longtime Board Member Keith Kamrath. Board Member JoEllen Kimball will continue to serve her term.
"It's an honor that you were elected to guide the education of our community's children," said JoEllen Kimball as she administered the oath of office.
Barnard said it was prudent to elect someone new to the role of chair for 2021, as the new chair could learn the ropes and benefit from Kamrath's institutional knowledge while he served two more years. To that end she nominated Kimball to the role of chair and Kamrath to the role of vice chair.
No other nominees were offered, and the roles were filled by acclimation.
Kamrath nominated Massmann for the office of clerk and Barnard for treasurer. No other nominations were offered, and the roles were filled by acclimation.
Board member salaries remained at $4,500. The prior board had approved an increase from $3,500 starting in 2021. Mileage reimbursement was set to IRS guidelines, which is 56 cents per mile in 2021.
Board members were also assigned to committee appointments for 2021. Those appointments are:
- Educator Licensure and Teacher Quality: Kimball
- Hearing Officer: Kamrath
- Facilities: Kimball, Knudtson and Massmann
- Finance: Barnard, Kamrath and Pollmann
- High School League: Knudtson
- Insurance: Barnard
- Legislative Liaison: Pollmann
- Little Crow Telemedia Network: Kamrath
- Meet and Confer: All
- Parks, Recreation and Community Education: Kimball
- Policy Review: Kamrath and Pollmann
- Student Health and Wellness: Knudtson
- Technology: Massmann
- World's Best Workforce: Barnard and Massmann
- Education Hutchinson administrators and independent negotiation team: Kimball, Knudtson and Massmann
- Hutchinson Education Support Professionals and Local 284 negotiation team: Barnard, Kamrath and Pollmann
School Board meetings were set to be held on the second Monday of each month, in keeping with the typical annual schedule. There will be an exception in March, when the meeting will likely be changed to March 1 or March 15. Quarterly meetings are scheduled for Jan. 25, May 24, July 26 and Oct. 25.