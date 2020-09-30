Action on Hutchinson School Board member compensation will be discussed in December.
Following a brief discussion last month, the issue was again discussed at a Sept. 14 School Board meeting. Outgoing Board Member Chris Wilke suggested board members take time to review data compiled by Rebecca Boll, the school district's director of business and finance.
School Board members are currently paid a $3,500 stipend a year. Wilke cited data showing Hutchinson City Council members are paid roughly $6,200 a year, Hutchinson Utility Commission members are paid $5,300 a year, Princeton School Board members are paid $5,400 a year, and Fergus Falls School Board members are paid $5,400 a year. Wilke said he attends 40 meetings a year without accounting for negotiations.
Board Chair Keith Kamrath said Sept. 14 that part of the goal of a stipend is to make up for earnings lost from missed work to attend School Board functions.
"Depending on the situation, it could be a little or it could be a lot," he said. "So I look at some of that as reimbursement, really, for people who are taking time away from whatever their business might be."
Board Member JoEllen Kimball suggested voting on the issue in October before the election.
"If we could vote before the election, then we'd have five people that could vote with the idea of, 'It's a good idea or not a good idea,'" she said. "Not, 'It's going to benefit me or not benefit me.'"
Kimball, whose seat is not up for election this year, said she feels like voting before the election would make the decision less political. She added she is considering whether she should abstain from voting.
Outgoing Board Member Brian Pollmann saw it from a different angle.
"If the vote was held after the election, it takes it away as being an election issue," he said. "If the vote is held right before the election, then it becomes an issue with the candidates. There is scrutiny from the public either way. ... We want it to be an honest, forthright conversation."
Wilke broached the subject last month in hopes, he said, of maintaining a vibrant board with strong candidates in the future. He felt it was a good time to approach the issue with 10 candidates on the ballot and the possibility of five new board members."
Board members Wilke, Byron Bettenhausen and Pollmann are not running for re-election.
The School Board agreed to table the issue until December.