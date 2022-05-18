District 423 is trying to figure out how to shore up its leadership team and improve communication among staff amidst major overhauls to district administration.
The past year has seen a new assistant and interim principal at Hutchinson High School, a new principal for Tiger Elementary and a new school superintendent. Just a few years ago, a new principal began at Hutchinson Middle School.
At a Hutchinson School Board meeting this past week, Board Chair Tiffany Barnard proposed the school explore hiring Samantha Lewise Inc. for leadership training. Barnard said she had sought proposals for such an offering, and that she had received another, but it was three times as expensive.
“I’ve professionally been able to participate in quite a few and I find them to be incredibly valuable for not just team building, but goal setting and strategic planning and making sure that everybody at some level sits and talks and works,” Barnard said.
The proposal from Samantha Lewise Inc. would be to support a positive culture and administrative transitions by facilitating leadership development, leadership goals and team building to build a progressive team vision. The proposal offers interviews with leaders, a four-day retreat that could happen all at once, or be spread apart, and include as few or as many staff members as desired by the school.
“It also includes a mid-year check-in, holding us accountable for these goals,” Barnard said.
She said she brought the proposal to the meeting to see how other board members felt. Board Member Keith Kamrath said such an undertaking should not happen without new Superintendent Dan Deitte.
“I’m just thinking we might want to give Mr. Deitte a chance to be part of deciding what direction this all goes,” Kamrath said.
“For sure,” Barnard said. “I think a lot of this would start after he got here.”
Kamrath said he was concerned about terms such as “alterity,” “acculturation” and “inculturation” included in the workshop materials. He said he felt the words were part of “wokeism” and that he wasn’t “sure that is something that Hutchinson is interested in.”
He also was concerned about the term “progressive” being included when talking about creating a district vision.
“When I hear amongst our team and staff that there is need for this, this is me trying to do something about it,” Barnard said. “This is me in service to my role.”
Board Member Sara Pollmann said she interpreted the word “progressive” in this context to be about leadership development.
“Listening to the other words in that statement, it’s the idea that we move forward, we progress in whatever our new goals (are) and how we lead people,” she said. “We’ve had at least three teachers speak today, (and) two or three for the last couple of (monthly meetings). They are not happy. There has to be a change in the us versus them. And to have a culture of teamwork and working together is essential to having a good school district.”
Barnard said she would seek more information from the consultant and share it with School Board members.