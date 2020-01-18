The Hutchinson School Board heard good news for its taxpayers Monday evening.
This past November, voters gave the school permission to seek $28.8 million in bonds to renovate Park Elementary and West Elementary. The bonds will be repaid with money gathered through an increase to property taxes within the district.
On Monday, financial firm Ehlers told board members a $22.9 million bond sale had received better offers than expected. As a result, the true interest rate on the bonds is 2.26 percent — significantly lower than the 3.8 percent estimate used prior to the election, and the 3.27 percent estimate given to the School Board in December.
So what's the bottom line?
Total property tax levies will be approximately $6.7 million less than the pre-election estimates.
As for individual properties, starting in 2021 the bond sale is projected to increase property taxes by:
- $118 per year on a home valued at $150,000, $25 less than previously estimated.
- $140 per year on a commercial property valued at $100,000, $30 less than previously estimated.
- $1.05 per year on an agricultural homestead (average value per acre of land and buildings) worth $5,000, 37 cents less than previously estimated.
- $2.10 per year on agricultural non-homestead land (average value per acre) valued at $5,000, 70 cents less than previously estimated.
The remaining portion of the bonds needed to reach $28.8 million was issued in December with bank-qualified bonds. The school is allowed to bond $10 million each year in that manner, with the benefit of receiving interest rates that are likely to be lower.
Baird was the low bidder on the January bond sale. Board members were told bidding in January had showed similarly favorable results in the past, and in 2020 investors appeared to be optimistic. Litchfield School District also saw savings this month due to lower than projected interest rates on building bonds.