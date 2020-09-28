Every year around this time, the Hutchinson School Board certifies the "maximum amount" allowed for its preliminary levy. This year was no exception.
And as with past years, taxpayers can expect the final levy approved later this year will likely be reduced.
"I wouldn't anticipate any surprises," said Rebecca Boll, director of business and finance. "Right now, the way the numbers are tracking and then when I make manual adjustments, it looks like we'll be right in that 0- to 3-percent increase range, which is what we target to do. And also make sure that we're timing out what sort of increases we're passing on to our taxpayers."
The maximum amount preliminary levy was approved unanimously Sept. 14. The school must have a preliminary levy in place by the end of the month, but the deadline comes before the school has a full picture of state funding.
"I see (The Minnesota Department of Education) has some late edits they still need to make," Boll said. "They need to put some changes in specifically for our district with respect to 2023 student counts, as well as health and safety project levy amounts."
By certifying the maximum amount allowed by the state, it allows the School Board to reduce the final levy figure in time for its Truth-in-Taxation hearing in December. The proposed levy will be reviewed at that time, and residents will be able to ask questions of the School Board. The levy is paid through property taxes in School District 423.