It’s levy season again.
That means taxpayers are on the lookout for school, city and county estimates as to how much property owners will pay on property taxes in the coming year. Typically cities and counties come out with preliminary levies that can decrease but not increase by the time they’re approved later in the year. But, as residents have learned over the years, the process tends to look a little different for Hutchinson Public Schools.
At its most recent meeting Sept. 13, the School Board certified the “maximum amount” allowed by state statute for its preliminary levy. The language sounds worrying, but Becky Boll, director of business and finance, explains each year it’s mostly a function of working with the state.
The Minnesota Department of Education has until Sept. 8 to submit its preliminary levy certification report. While the deadline is met, numbers it calculates do not necessary match up with those of local school districts. Boll said school districts work through September with MDE contacts to line up financial calculations.
“In previous years we recommended certifying at the maximum amount because we don’t want to miss out on any revenue,” Boll said, adding a specific certification number would limit the School Board’s options for final approval.
The same thinking holds true this year.
“I know it sounds like we’re trying to take the most we possibly can, but that’s not the case,” Boll said. “We try to proactively manage this ... so we can avoid swings in any direction.”
Ultimately, Boll anticipates a fairly flat levy. The district wants to hold to its commitment to do so when voters approved bonds to renovate the elementary schools.
“We’re expecting not to have any surprises,” she said.
The range she provided was between a 3% increase to a 3% decrease in the levy amount.
“There could be a little savings,” she said. “Otherwise, it could fluctuate up to a very small increase. But I think it will really be flat, in that $9 million range.”
The school’s total levy was $9.12 million for 2020, and $9.3 million for 2021.
“I think we’re going to stay in that $9 to $9.3 million range,” Boll said. “I don’t expect it to leave that range at all.”