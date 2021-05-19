Meal prices at Hutchinson Public Schools will increase by 10 cents for the 2021-22 school year. The price increased by the same amount this past year.
Breakfast prices will be $2.35 for middle school students, $2.60 for high school students, and $3.15 for adults. Lunch prices will be $3 for elementary students, $3.10 for middle school students, $3.35 for high school students, and $4.70 for adults.
The increase, which was approved by the School Board this past week, is meant to offset food costs, labor costs, equipment replacements and scratch-cooking initiatives. But the decision isn't entirely in the hands of local schools.
The 10-cent increase is the minimum schools are able to implement in the face of federal requirements. Other increases in recent years have also been mandated.
“We certainly could do more than that, but our finances don’t suggest that would be necessary at this time," said Rebecca Boll, Hutchinson Public Schools director of business and finance.