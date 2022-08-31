Tax levy

The Hutchinson School Board had a weighty issue to consider this past month, and now that same issue will be in the hands of School District 423 voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Over the past few years, voters have been familiar with bonding issues — voter-approved property tax increases that must specifically target buildings and renovations. It has been 10 years since voters considered a levy, otherwise known as a revenue referendum. That's because it was 10 years ago that voters approved a levy, and its duration is set to expire in the near future. One way to remember the difference between a levy issue and a bonding issue is the saying, "bonds are for buildings, levies are for learning." In other words, levies pay for school operations and learning programs.

