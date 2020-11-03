McLeod County has seen a spike of 129 COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, leading Hutchinson Public Schools to announce that secondary students — middle and high school — are switching back to hybrid learning.
McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors delivered the news about the spike to the McLeod County Board Tuesday morning.
"That's fairly significant, and we continue to see that daily count rise," Spors said.
According to Spors, since the start of the pandemic, the county has had 699 confirmed cases and one probable case. She also reported the county has had four deaths related to COVID-19, four county residents were hospitalized at that time, and of the 699 confirmed cases, 615 were out of isolation.
The report of the recent spike reflected a similar trend Spors discussed at the Oct. 20 County Board meeting, when she noted an increase in 58 cases over a two-week period.
On Tuesday, Spors warned board members that the county's 14-day new case rate per 10,000 residents, which the state uses to advise schools in regards to their learning model, is likely to change rapidly. New 14-day case rates are released by the state every Thursday, but they always reflect rates from two weeks prior. Schools are directed to use more cautious models — including a hybrid model with half the student body learning from home, and complete digital learning from home — as the number increases.
Last week, the county had 15.91 cases per 10,000 residents for the weeks of Oct. 4-17. This week, county health staff are anticipating the metric to climb to 18.14 for the weeks of Oct. 11-24.
"Next week we are going to see a significant jump up to 34.89," Spors said. "What those numbers mean is, anything above 30 it's recommended that elementary move to hybrid, and middle and high school move to full distance learning. We are preparing and helping our schools brace for that."
Spors also noted Tuesday a shift in the location of where most COVID-19 cases have occurred. While most cases have still come from Glencoe, the distinction is no longer as pronounced. Spors said 39 percent of cases have been in Glencoe, 32 percent in Hutchinson, 11 percent in Lester Prairie, 9 percent in Winsted, 3 percent in Silver Lake, 2 percent in Stewart, 3 percent in Brownton, less than 1 percent in Plato, and 20 percent in unreported locations.
Spors also reported the following COVID-19 case percentages per age group in McLeod County:
- age 0-5: less than 1 percent
- age 6-12: 3 percent
- age 13-20: 9 percent
- age 21-30: 20 percent
- age 31-40: 15 percent
- age 41-50: 14 percent
- age 51-60: 18 percent
- age 61-70: 12 percent
- age 71 plus: 7 percent
RETURN TO HYBRID
Tuesday morning, following the County Board meeting, Hutchinson Public Schools announced secondary students will be going back to a hybrid learning model starting Monday, Nov. 9. Middle and high school students will not have class Friday, Nov. 6, to allow staff time to prepare.
In the announcement sent to parents, it said, "This transition is necessary due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in our community. In the past week, our student body has been impacted through gatherings outside the school day."
The announcement also said the district had not seen impacts to elementary students, who will remain in a full in-person learning model for now.
This change is coming less than two weeks after Hutchinson Public Schools returned to full in-person learning Oct. 27.
"It's important to remember this system was developed on flexibility and movement," he said. "When things are good, you can go in person like we were able to do for awhile. And when conditions worsen you have to switch gears."