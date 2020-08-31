The start of the 2020 season was a little different for the Hutchinson girls swimming and diving team.
Without fans, Jerry Carlson Pool was quieter than usual. But the end result was still the same — an overpowering performance by the Tigersharks, who took down Litchfield 90-75 Thursday in a dual meet.
Hutchinson won the first eight events, taking the top three spots in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle. By the ninth event, the 200 freestyle relay, Tigersharks coach Rory Fairbanks had switched his lineup to swimming exhibition.
Madison Witte and Kasidy Brecht went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle, with Witte, a sophomore, capturing a win in 2:03.08. Witte also took first place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:31.47, finishing ahead of teammate Jaiden Mezara, who posted a time of 5:34.48.
Hailey Farrell, Mikayla Witte and Mezera swept the top three spots in the 50 freestyle, with Farrell grabbing first in 25.2 seconds.
Result Thursday
Hutchinson 90, Lichfield 75
200-yard medley relay: 1. Hutchinson (Mikayla Witte, Madilyn Gehrke, Grace Hanson, Hailey Farrell) 1:50.95; 2. Hutchinson (Kasidy Brecht, Megan Lipke, Jaiden Mezera, Riley Borka) 2:01.69; 3. Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Margaret Boerema, Arin Deal, Ellie Brown) 2:03.62; 4. Litchfield (Grace Petersen, Holly Lagergren, Abby Athmann, Cora Huhn) 2:17.6; ex. Litchfield (Laila Mickelson, Emily Petersen, Adallia Bruning, Alex Carlson) 2:20.12.
200 freestyle: 1. Madison Witte (H) 2:03.08; 2. Kasidy Brecht (H) 2:10.17; 3. Holly Lagergren (L) 2:14.86; 4. Adallia Bruning (L) 2:16.78; 5. Cora Huhn (L) 2:31; 6. Kenra Kern (H) 2:31.08.
200 individual medley: 1. Madilyn Gehrke (H) 2:24.19; 2. Adeline Lundin (L) 2:34.51; 3. Izabelle Schwartz (H) 2:36.47; 4. Megan Lipke (H) 2:37.27; 5. Lia Caron (L) 2:50.5.
50 freestyle: 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 25.2; 2. Mikayla Witte (H) 26.37; 3. Jaiden Mezera (H) 26.99; 4. Ellie Brown (L) 27.66; 5. Margaret Boerema (L) 27.7; 6. Alex Carlson (H) 28.57.
Diving: 1. Riley Borka (H) 156.15
100 butterfly: 1. Grace Hanson (H) 55.79; 2. Riley Borka (H) 1:08.97; 3. Sophia Collett (H) 1:18.5; 4. Arin Deal (L) 1:21.47; 5. Therese Kulzer (L) 1:49.38.
100 freestyle: 1. Madilyn Gehrke (H) 56.52; 2. Mikayla Witte (H) 56.72; 3. Kasidy Brecht (H) 59.45; 4. Ellie Brown (L) 1:00.78; 5. Holly Lagergren (L) 1:01.36.
500 freestyle: 1. Madison Witte (H) 5:31.47; 2. Jaiden Mezera (H) 5:34.48; 3. Adallia Bruning (L) 6:19.51; 4. Ava Dobratz (H) 6:23.21.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Litchfield (Margaret Boerema, Alex Carlson, Cora Huhn, Ellie Brown) 1:54.82; 2. Litchfield (Caroline Grabow, Grace Petersen, Abby Athmann, Lia Caron) 2:05.81; 3. Litchfield (Brooklyn Porth, Morgan Marthaler, Emily Petersen, Annissa Kulzer) 2:16.7; ex. Hutchinson (Madison Witte, Grace Hanson, Madilyn Gehrke, Jaiden Mezera) 1:42.6; ex. Hutchinson (Rilay Borka, Megan Lipke, Izabelle Schwartz, Ellie Sheidt) 1:56.89.
100 backstroke: 1. Adeline Lundin (L) 1:08.43; 2. Laila Mickelson (L) 1:30.86; 3. Morgan Marthaler (L) 1:43.5; ex. Hailey Farrell (H) 59.75; Sophia Collett (H) 1:11.22; Madeline Hoffman (H) 1:20.8; Caroline Grabow (L) 1:25.77.
100 breaststroke: 1. Margaret Boerema (L) 1:13.91; 2. Holly Lagergren (L) 1:18.25; 3. Lia Caron (L) 1:26.74; ex. Grace Hanson (H) 1:09.73; Megan Lipke (H) 1:19.61; Izabelle Schwartz (H) 1:22.09; Emily Petersen (L) 1:27.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Alex Carlson, Adallia Bruning, Brace Petersen) 4:22.47; 2. Litchfield (Lia Caron, Arin Deal, Laila Mickelson, Abby Athmann) 4:49.86; ex. Hutchinson (Madison Witte, Mikayla Witte, Kasidy Brecht, Hailey Farrell) 3:48.11; Hutchinson (Ava Dobratz, Madeline Hoffman, Ellie Lien-Wilke, Ellie Sheidt) 4:28.66.