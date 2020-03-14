After 18 years, Hutchinson’s skate park is getting an upgrade.
City Council approved a $20,676 plan Tuesday to purchase all new equipment to replace much of the deteriorating ramps and boxes currently at the skate park in Tartan Park.
Along with the new equipment, Dolf Moon, Hutchinson’s parks and recreation director, said the city spent about $6,000 this past winter rehabbing some of the equipment that was still salvageable. All together, Moon said the final product will be a skate park that would cost approximately $50,000 if the city were to buy everything new.
According to Moon, attempting to repair the unsalvageable equipment would not have been cost effective.
“It would be about $20,000 worth of supplies with at least three of our staff people probably working on it for a full month,” Moon said. “We just thought that as maybe chasing in the wrong direction, whereby we could expand the … equipment that already exists that we have repaired.”
The current equipment was installed in 2002. The city originally paid $25,000 to purchase commercially manufactured structures made with sturdier resources such as fiberglass and metal. Other parts of the park were built through private donations and a private contractor. It’s the non-commercially made items that are falling apart and deemed not worth repairing.
“As soon as you start lifting one piece, more pieces would fall off,” Moon said.
The upgrades were needed as the park has deteriorated after nearly two decades and become a hazard.
Moon hopes to have the new park installed for skating season this year.