Athletes and friends of the Hutchinson Tigers Special Olympics bowling team got the ball rolling Thursday night during their annual Halloween invitational. Friends from Dassel-Cokato also joined the team.
“It is really a fun day, with general education students and our Hutch Tigers athletes bowling together,” said Special Olympics coach Mona Hjerpe.
There were super heros, princesses and at least one penguin during the event, and after the bowling students ate pizza. Approximately 50 bowlers enjoyed the Halloween get-together.
— Mitch Abraham