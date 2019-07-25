Hutchinson City Council members approved a second application of RePlay pavement for street projects previously sealed in 2012.
Roads scheduled for application are:
- Alan Street Southwest
- Circle Drive Southwest
- Clark Street Northwest
- College Avenue Northeast
- Denver Avenue Southeast
- Elm Street Northeast
- Hackbarth Street Southeast
- Kay Street Southwest
- Lea Avenue Southwest
The sealant is a soy-based asphalt that is set to round out the application process. Bargen Inc. has rights to the product, and has so far been the only company set up to apply the sealant this year. Another company was contacted, but is not set up currently to apply the pavement.
The cost is $1.65 per square yard. With an estimated 40,086 square yards, the total project cost is about $66,141.90.
— Mitch Abraham