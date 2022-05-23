A Hutchinson 19-year-old died after the Nissan Rogue she was riding in was struck by a wrong-way driver shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday near Jordan.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place along State Highway 169 at Delaware Avenue in Saint Lawrence Township, just south of Jordan.
Cassidy Nicole Martin, a 20-year-old from Gaylord, was traveling south on Highway 169 in the Nissan Rogue. Michael Merland Morse, a 34-year-old from Chaska, was driving a Ford Explorer traveling north in the southbound lane. The Ford Explorer crashed head on into the Nissan Rogue.
Martin and her passenger Alyssa Lynn Grutt, 20, from Hutchinson, were transported with non-life threatening injuries to Hennepin County Medical Center. A second passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Hutchinson died in the crash. Authorities had not released the victim's name pending notification of relatives.
Bell Plaine Police Department, Jordan Police Department, Scott County and Ridgeview Ambulance responded to the crash.