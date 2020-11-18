If you're looking for optimism in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, all you have to do is look to the Hutchinson Theatre Company. This longtime community group is announcing its 2021 season.
Returning is "Everybody Loves Opal" by John Patrick. This show was scheduled to kick off the 2020 season but was canceled only days before opening night. New dates are Thursday through Saturday, March 11-13 and 18-20, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Bill Haas will again direct and hopes to reassemble much of the cast from the 2020 show.
Also returning is the musical comedy "Judge Jackie: Disorder in the Court" by Christopher Dimond and Michael Kooman. It was expected to be the fall 2020 dinner theater show and will now move to Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4-6 and 11-13, at Crow River Winery. Jeremy Carvell will return as director.
Rounding out the season is the classic "Cheaper by the Dozen," adapted by Christopher Sergel, which is scheduled Thursday through Saturday, July 15-17 and 22-24, at New Century Academy, 950 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Returning to direct this production is Mary Haugen.
Season tickets are $70 and will go on sale in early December. Watch hutchtheatre.org or the Hutchinson Theatre Company Facebook page for updates.