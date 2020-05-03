Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the inability to predict social distancing guidelines for July, the Hutchinson Theatre Company board made the difficult decision to cancel the summer production of "The Odd Couple."
Season ticket holders will receive a refund in the mail for their pre-purchased tickets, similar to what was done for the spring show.
Next up for Hutchinson's community theater is "Judge Jackie: Disorder in the Court," a light-hearted comedy that will be staged this fall in the popular dinner theater format at the Crow River Winery.
For more information, visit hutchtheatre.org.