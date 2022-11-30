The city of Hutchinson plans to install 51 cameras at city facilities, public venues and parks.
"It's for security purposes, and issues we've had with vandalism," said Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich. "It's not big brother trying to spy."
Police and other city staff have responded to multiple acts of vandalism recently at Hutchinson parks and other venues. The project unanimously approved by City Council members this past week calls for:
- four cameras at Creekside Soils,
- four cameras at City Center,
- Six cameras at the wastewater plant,
- nine cameras at the water plant,
- five cameras at the fire department,
- four cameras at the recreation center,
- four cameras at the civic arena,
- three cameras at Masonic West River Park,
- four cameras at Rotary Park,
- two cameras at Elks Park,
- two cameras at Roberts Park, and
- two cameras at the parks garage.
Also included in the project is the equipment and work needed to install and use the cameras.
At Masonic West River Park, two cameras will cover the shower area. Another will cover the band stand.
"We were not able to get anything to cover the dump station unless we would put a pole up in there," said Information Technology Director Tom Kloss. "We certainly can in the future if we decide there are some issues there."
At Rotary Park, two cameras will cover the inside of the shelter. Another will cover the play area. One will cover the front of the bathrooms and the exercise area.
At Elks Park, one camera will be in the shelter. Another will cover the play area.
At Roberts Park, four cameras will cover each vendor area.
"There is nothing on our park on Main Street?" asked Mary Christensen. "We've had so much stuff going on in that park."
"We tried to figure out what our top parks, our top areas we wanted to cover," Kloss said. "Where we actually had infrastructure."
"We don't have infrastructure in place at the Main Street park to put up a camera," Jaunich said. "We could do it, but we'll have to invest more into getting the infrastructure to the point where you could put a camera in that park."
"We've had vandalism in that park quite a bit, too. Maybe that can come later," Christensen said. "I've always approved of having the cameras in the parks. It's a good list."
City Council members faced an awkward situation when it came to the expense quote from Verkada. Overall, it was set at $222,774, but there was an option to cut $5,000 off the cost by working with Verkada's vendors.
"With state law, anything that is over $175,000 you have to bid out," Janich said. "The alternative is if it's a state project, or it's a cooperative agreement. The (higher price) is a cooperative agreement."
The City Council had the option to reject both prices, and seek bids, but there was no guarantee bids would come in as low by the time the process is finished. Members discussed the ongoing issue of rising project costs, and unanimously approved the $222,774 expense.
"That five grand will be paid for if it saves one vandalism event," said City Council Member Chad Czmowski.
Interior work is expected to begin in December.
"I would hope it to be done by June at the latest," Kloss said.