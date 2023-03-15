City staff want to make Hutchinson ready for what could be greater use of electric vehicles. To that end, the City Council approved a letter affirming the city’s desire to join a Great Plains Institute program.
The EV (electric vehicle) Smart Cities program launched in Minnesota this past year, funded by the Department of Transportation’s Clean Transportation Pilot Program. It aims to provide a roadmap to electric vehicle readiness. Hutchinson was selected to be a charter city for the program.
“Staff members will work to accelerate local adoption of electric vehicles and ensure equitable deployment of EV charging infrastructure,” reads the approved letter. “The EV Smart program builds upon our community’s participation in the Minnesota Green Step Cities program, which resulted in the development of a Sustainability Advisory Board and the purchase of the City’s first hybrid electric fleet vehicle.”
The city hopes to use the program to complete a municipal electrical vehicle suitability assessment, to complete an electric vehicle charging public site and right-of-way prioritization map, and to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Joining the smart program provides cities technical assistance — such as with drafting ordinances, creating educational events and creating roadmaps. It also provides a means to help cities seek state and federal funding, and to partner with private entities and electric utilities.
Participation has no cost, but requires staff time to participate.
According to a database and map maintained by the Department of Energy, there is one electric vehicle charging station in Hutchinson — at Girl Scout Park downtown.
Another is listed at the former Clay Coyote Gallery and Pottery site, north of Hutchinson, with a third at the McLeod Cooperative Power Association in Glencoe. Nearby in Meeker County, there are two in Litchfield — one at Litchfield Central Park and another at Litchfield City Hall.