EV charging station

Hutchinson and Litchfield offer electric vehicle charging stations. There is one at Girl Scout Park in downtown Hutchinson.

 File photo

City staff want to make Hutchinson ready for what could be greater use of electric vehicles. To that end, the City Council approved a letter affirming the city’s desire to join a Great Plains Institute program.

The EV (electric vehicle) Smart Cities program launched in Minnesota this past year, funded by the Department of Transportation’s Clean Transportation Pilot Program. It aims to provide a roadmap to electric vehicle readiness. Hutchinson was selected to be a charter city for the program.

