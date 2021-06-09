The city of Hutchinson was once again recognized for its environmental sustainability efforts in 2020 as part of the Minnesota GreenStep program.
The city received an award for being a Steps 4 and 5 city. Hutchinson is one of 143 participating cities and tribal nations in the 11-year-old challenge, assistance and recognition program, and one of only 29 cities in the program to achieve Step 5 status for 2019.
“This award shows community members and other cities across Minnesota that the city of Hutchinson is taking great steps in the direction of energy and resource conservation and innovation," said John Paulson, the city's environmental manager and GreenStep program lead.
Actions that have been taken within the program focus on cost savings, reducing the use of energy, conserving resources, climate change, and encouraging civic innovation.