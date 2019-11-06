It all started as a meeting with a group of women on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1919. The small determined group met at the home of a Mrs. Lewis Merrill to form an Auxiliary to the already organized Hutchinson Legion Post 96.
"In 1919, when the men had there's and stuff, and women were allowed to vote for the first time," said Auxiliary historian Jeanne Ray. "You know 100 years ago when there wasn't any communication like that, they founded the Auxiliary because the men founded their Legion Post, and then they founded the Auxiliary. To help the men. Because the men needed help."
Ray believed that when the Auxiliary first started they were originally a 10 unit, but that apparently changed soon after.
"I think we started out as a 10 Unit — but they decided, and I can't find records on it, but they decided to give the women the same number (96) as the Post," she said. "So we ended up with 96, but when they did the book work we were on 10."
During the Auxiliary's first ever meeting after its formation, Ruth Putney was elected as chairman of the organization, with Genevieve Merrill elected to the secretary position. From there they set out to recruit members into its ranks.
According to a document provided by Ray, by the following March in 1920 there were 109 members on the roll, while today they have about 240 members. The charter, constitution and operating rules were soon laid down later in the month.
"One being that newly elected members be given 30 days in which to pay their (membership) dues," according to the historical report. "This to apply to old members as well, that ten days notice be given for all regular meetings of the Auxiliary, and three days notice be given for all regular meetings of the executive board."
Throughout the years, the Auxiliary has held its meetings in various rooms and buildings throughout Hutchinson such as the basement of the Methodist Church and City Hall. They also held various fundraisers and philanthropy events during the early 1920's all the way to present day. Money would be raised to provide clothes and food to local hospitals, as well as financial aid to families of ex-servicemen.
Today, the Hutchinson Auxiliary's mission to serve veterans remains the same. According to the Auxiliary's 2018-19 annual report, they donated 3,178.75 hours of volunteer service supporting veterans, and this year the Auxiliary will be presenting 18 handmade quilts called "Quilts of Valor" to veterans at the Harmony River Living Center.
"They're valued at $800 a piece," Ray said. "They did 46 of them during the year."
Out of the 240 members, 49 are what is known as "Service to Veterans" volunteers.
"They pick up groceries, and they help with the driving and taking them to medical appointments," Ray said.
A testament to all their service came in the form of an award from the state of Minnesota proclaiming Sunday, Nov. 10 as the Auxiliary Centennial Day of Service.
"That was for service to veterans," Ray said.