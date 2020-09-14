The Hutchinson Utilities Commission plans to continue with the second phase of its customer rate restructuring plan. That means customers will see a change in their electric and natural gas bills beginning in October.
The restructuring is in response to a 2017 cost of service study that was conducted by an outside firm, which is common for utilities and the basis for setting rates. The purpose is to ensure revenue through monthly customer bills is enough to cover costs and highlight subsidies between customer classes.
Following the study, HUC set out on a six-year restructuring plan for its electric division and a nine-year plan for the gas division. The goals of the plans are to make its customer classes more equitable, so each class is paying its fair share, and to better align the costs of running the utility with monthly revenue. HUC does that by aligning the utility’s fixed costs with the fixed charges customers pay, as well as aligning the utility’s variable costs with the variable charges customers pay.
While customers have seen minimal impacts to their bills due to the restructuring, the changes are revenue neutral, which means the utility is not taking in any more overall revenue than it already was.
“It’s just more of a restructuring and reallocation of how we’re collecting those dollars,” said Jeremy Carter, HUC general manager.
The first two-year phase of the restructuring plan was in 2018 and 2019. At the end of those two years, HUC reevaluated the plan, and at its Aug. 26 meeting approved a resolution to move forward with the second phase of the plan over the next two years, beginning Oct. 1.
Carter spoke at the Sept. 8 Hutchinson City Council meeting, and the council will vote on a resolution of approval for the plan at its Sept. 22 meeting.
Residential rate changes
When it comes to the affect of this restructuring on residential rates for electricity and natural gas, customers will see their monthly fixed charges go up slightly, while their consumption rates will go down.
For instance, residential electric customers currently pay a fixed rate of $11.70 per month and an energy charge of $0.08290 per kilowatt hour. Beginning Oct. 1, the fixed rate will go up to $14.30 per month, while the energy charge will drop to $0.08070 per kWh. On. Oct. 1, 2021, the rates will change again to $16.90 per month and $0.07852 per kWh.
In the natural gas division, residential customers currently pay $11.30 per month, with a gas commodity charge of $8.2447 per thousand cubic feet. Beginning in October the fixed rate will change to $13.70 per month, with a gas commodity charge of $7.8240 per MCF. And next year the fixed rate will change to $16.10 per month, with a gas commodity charge of $7.4040 per MCF.
Another study ahead
At the council meeting Sept. 8, Carter said that at the end of the second phase of the current restructuring plan, HUC would look to have another cost of service study performed, which is typically done every three to five years.
“Based on that cost of service study,” Carter said, “what I’m anticipating some time in 2021, 2022 is we would look to either confirm we are still moving down the right course of action as far as balancing out the customer classes, making sure that our variable components are matching up with costs that we’re charging customers on their bills, or if its telling us something different then we need to look at that and move in a different direction.”