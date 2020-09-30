At a time when many Minnesotans likely feel they’re seeing less and less of the world, Mikah Meyer is having a different experience as he runs across the state from west to east.
“Honestly, it’s been a lot of corn and soybeans,” he said. “Some fun, small towns. Dawson is also called gnome town USA and there are little gnomes all over the city and on front porches. Once I learned that I saw them everywhere. Montevideo was a cute town. They were super nice.”
Meyer, a downtown Minneapolis resident, was camping out in a red Winnebago at Masonic West River Park this past week, using the site as his home base as he completed several legs of his journey. The original plan west to run from Minneapolis to his hometown of Brookings, South Dakota. But he tends to run in the evening, and running against the sun didn’t seem like much fun. So he instead made the journey a “Run Across Minnesota,” and started in South Dakota, right on the Minnesota border. After 200 miles, he plans to finish in Stillwater, South Dakota.
“On June 1 they finished renovating their old historic lift bridge,” he said. “They weren’t able to have the celebration due to the pandemic. So it’ll be a little nod to that.”
As a “professional full-time adventurer,” Meyer is running six miles each day and has someone following with a motorized bicycle to take photos and help post digital content. And what exactly is a professional adventurer?
“I do rad (stuff) that gets people’s attention and share those adventures,” Meyer said. “And I work with some sponsoring brands to help pay for those things.”
Previously, from 2016-2019, he was the first person to visit all 419 U.S. National Park Services sites on a continuous journey.
“That was the big one that sort of put me on the map,” Meyer said. “And then this pandemic through everything for a whirl. So I came up with this.”
He’s proud to be running across the state because he chose to move here after visiting all 56 United States states and territories.
THE JOURNEY
From State Line Wayside Park, Meyer made his way east.
“It was 88 miles from the border to the beginning of the Luce Line and Cosmos,” he said. “And then the Luce Line officially goes 63 miles to Plymouth. And then it has an extension and another trail that takes me to downtown Minneapolis. And then I’ll run through the cities until I hit the State Capitol. And then there’s a trail that goes basically from the State Capitol all the way to Stillwater.”
Before Hutchinson was his “home base,” Meyer used Montevideo. There he visited a local brewery and a local old fashioned pizza restaurant, and was able to enjoy access to a warm shower at a local park. From there, he saw a lot of similar scenery day in, day out until he reached Hutchinson.
“You have Otter Lake, which is, I mean, classic Minnesota,” he said. “But then the Crow River and the way the trail goes right past it, and all the parks you have here, it’s really pretty and scenic. I did a big photo shoot with your man made rock dam. ... Getting to run through Hutchinson has been the most variance I’ve had in 121 miles, so I really appreciate that — the sculptures along the waterfront, the different businesses, how well maintained the trail is.”
One regret Meyer has about the journey so far is COVID-19. He’s sleeping in the Winnebago because he didn’t know how safe it would be to stay in each hotel on his way, and Airbnb didn’t seem like a good plan in the midst of a pandemic.
“I’m really bummed that I can’t get to know locals,” he said. “In Montevideo ... some people wanted to chat because the saw the rig and they were interested. And I got some really interesting perspectives from them on the upcoming election, and kind of how they feel in rural Minnesota versus the cities. And I really appreciated that. And I wish ... people weren’t afraid to meet each other.”
Meyer is also using his journey to launch and promote a symbol people can wear to tell others they have a friend. He said there are similar symbols you might see on indoor spaces telling LGBT people they are safe. The symbol Meyer is promoting uses a tree to display pride flag colors, and is meant to be used in outdoor spaces. It’s meant to say, “If you meet me out in a rural area, or in a national park or a state park ... you can see that symbol on my backpack, on my hat, on my water bottle and know that you’re welcome to be 100 percent yourself with me.”
If you want to follow Meyer’s journey, he can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as MikahMey, and on Youtube as Mikah Meyer. He’s considering a run across a southern state in the winter, and a hike across Norway on St. Olaf Way in the future.
“We’ve got so many Lutherans and Scandinavians in Minnesota that I figured it’d be a nice tie into running across Minnesota,” Meyer said.