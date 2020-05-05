Wells Fargo bank in Hutchinson was closed Monday and Tuesday for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Steven Carlson, vice president of Wells Fargo Corporate Communications, the bank “quickly activated its protocols for this situation, deep cleaned the branch, and is following all public health guidance.”
“The employee’s health is being closely monitored by their doctor,” Carlson said. “We wish our colleague a full and speedy recovery and will provide our full support.”
Other employees of the bank who were in prolonged, close contact with the affected individual have been told not to go into the office in accordance with public health guidance, and those employees will not need to use paid time off, Carlson added.
The Hutchinson branch will resume operations Wednesday. Customers can also check wellsfargo.com/locator for information on the status of Wells Fargo branches.
“Our first priority remains keeping our employees and customers safe and well informed, while continuing to meet the needs of our customers,” Carlson said. “The company is closely monitoring the situation in all the communities in which we operate, continuing to follow all public health guidance and implementing enhanced cleaning in all properties across the country.”
— Stephen Wiblemo