A Hutchinson woman is in Stearns County jail and facing a felony charge for allegedly selling drugs.
At about 5:07 p.m. on Feb. 26, St. Cloud police, a SWAT team and the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force carried out a search warrant at a St. Cloud home on 33rd Avenue North. According to a criminal complaint, the residence belonged to Jason Thomas Lesetmoe and Kimberly Colt Cuningham, 27, of Hutchinson.
Officers saw several surveillance cameras surrounding the residence upon approach and later discovered they were connected to a monitor inside the residence. Cuningham was found hiding in the northeast bedroom of the home.
Officers also found:
- 20 grams of a substance in the northeast bedroom that field tested and later tested positive for methamphetamine
- $568 in the northeast bedroom
- $1,981 in Cuningham's purse
- two plastic baggies containing 4 grams of what is suspected to be marijuana in Cuningham's purse
- 6.4 grams of a substance in the garage that field tested and later tested positive for methamphetamine
- a digital scale in the living room
- miscellaneous drug paraphernalia throughout the residence, and
- several replica and pellet guns in the living room and northeast bedroom.
The complainant believed Cuningham would not respond to a summons due to an active, outstanding warrant for her arrest from the Department of Corrections for two weeks prior to the arrest. Cuningham also has a prior controlled substance offense conviction from Aug. 24, 2018, in Stearns County. She is expected to appear in court April 13.