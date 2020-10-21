In a year of uncertainty, it's good to know you can count on Hutchinson Area Youth Ministries to continue Trick or Treat for the Food Shelf.
Mark Wednesday, Oct. 28, on your calendar because it's the date of this longstanding community tradition when about 300 youth go door to door to collect food and cash donations to benefit the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
According to Amy DuFrene, who is the Christian formation director for Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson, there will be a few changes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The first is that we are trying to go to nearly every location in the week leading up to the night to deliver a bag/ticket, so that we can limit our door-to-door contact," she said. "This allows families with a variety of feelings toward interactions during COVID the opportunity to both participate in collecting as well as giving. Bags can be placed on front steps by 4:30 p.m. for pick up, unless otherwise specified by a group in an area."
Another change is the number of collection/weighing stations. In the past, there was one. This year that will be expanded to three: St. Anastasia, which has been the go-to place in the past, CrossPoint and Faith Lutheran churches.
HAY Ministries also reached out to the food shelf to ask for a list of current needs. The following would be appreciated: seasonings/spices, dressings, cooking/baking items such as sugar and cake/cookie/muffin mixes, pasta, whole grain items, cereal, tomato sauce, pasta sauces, personal care items such as toothpaste, shampoo and soap, toilet paper and laundry soap.
"The food shelf mentioned they have a lot of canned meat right now, so that isn't in as much demand," DuFrene said. "But, like previous years, we will not turn down items if they do not fit our 'needs' category. We will also be collecting financial donations. Our adults are aware that financial donations may be made. Students will not be carrying any money with them. We will have the adults take care of that."
You might wonder if this event makes a difference. Dufrene said they have collected about 12,000 pounds of food the past couple of years as well as cash donations.