Maxine Engwall, Hutchinson's Woman of the Year, is celebrating her 100th birthday on April 18. Originally, it was to be observed with festivities honoring the century milestone.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed all that.
If things had worked out as planned, Max would been celebrating under sunny skies at Fort Myers, Florida, a longtime family tradition.
“Canceling that was a heartbreaker,” she said. “We had the plans all made. We would have been there now. The grandkids had arranged their schedules to come down. It was really hard to cancel that one.”
Also canceled was a party hosted by the Hutchinson Jaycees and a bash at Harmony River Living Center. Plans now call for a low-key celebration at home.
“Family will come out from Minneapolis and hang out and practice social distancing,” she said. “That's what it's going to be — ice cream and cake. It's going to be different, thankful to have it. I'm so thankful for everyday.”
Looking back over her life, Max can hardly believe she has lived so long.
“I've had a pretty fantastic go-round, and that I've reached the century mark is mind-boggling," she said. "I have had a very interesting, rewarding, wonderful life. Not that there weren't ups and downs, but you tend to remember the happy times. I treasure my wonderful family and friends. I miss terribly my husband, Glen, and son Greg, who passed away much too young. You deal with it. They both wanted me to go on and live my life the best way I possibly could.”
LESSONS LEARNED
While Hutchinson has been her longtime home, Max was born and raised in Iowa. Her dad died when she was 3 years old and her brother was 5. The family owned a jewelry business.
“My mother, who was most precious with spirit and determination, had kids to raise, so she was going to run that jewelry store,” Max said. “There weren't many women in the business world in 1923. Men resented it and they weren't very nice to her. It made her more determined.”
There was no money to hire help, so Max and her brother worked side by side with their mother.
“I was selling jewelry when I could barely look over the counter,” she said. “We ran it through the Great Depression. It was 10 years or more before things got back to normal.”
Among the lessons she learned was to believe the impossible was possible.
“My mother believed in miracles,” Max said. “She believed if she did the best she could, things would work out. She maintained that upbeat spirit when her heart was probably breaking.”
Max remembered a time when all they had was 13 cents — a dime and three pennies. The banks were closing. There was no savings, nothing. Fortunately, they wouldn't have starved because there was food available. They had a garden. Her mom encouraged her children to take the 13 cents and make a party.
“We blew it on a big loaf of bread and three Tootsie rolls,” Max remembered. “We can tell people there was a time when we were dead broke.”
One miracle Max remembered was the day a young man stopped in. He was working on the Oklahoma-to-Alaska pipeline and had fallen in love with a local girl and planned to propose that night. To do so, he needed a ring. He wanted the most expensive diamond in the shop.
“It was $1,000,” she said. “My dad had bought it during the 1900s. He peeled off $100 bills off a roll. Talk about miracles. That carried us through for a long, long time.”
Another miracle appeared in the form of two sisters.
Max's mother loved to cook, so she would ask the first eight to 10 people she met at church and invite them to brunch.
“We wound up with some interesting groups," Max said. "On that day, the first people mom saw were two sisters. They were landowners. They lived with their parents who were very strict. Most people didn't like them. They were shunned. When my mom invited them, the one sister dismissed it. Later when we got home, one of the sisters called and said they would come. They had the best time they ever had in their lives. The very next day, Charlie, their chauffeur and handyman, brought to the store a list of birthdays, anniversaries and so on. They were so appreciative they wanted us to pick out expensive gifts, wrap them and have them delivered or mailed and send the bill to them. It was like having an annuity.”
40 PELLETS OF LEAD
It's remarkable that Max is here to celebrate her 100th birthday.
“My biggest miracle was surviving that horrible hunting accident,” she said. “I had no pulse, no respiration, how I survived that was a miracle. I still have lead pellets in my neck and chest. You can count those 40 lead pellets. They look like polka dots (on a scan).”
The accident happened when a man in the car she was riding in brought along a loaded gun. He hit the trigger by accident, causing it to discharge through the front seat.
“It took the right thumb off my hand,” she said. “They were able to re-attach it. I had to wear a heavy cast. It took a long time to heal. My vocal chords were ripped up. No talking for three months. I was lucky to get my voice back.”
Whether you would classify it as a miracle or not, Max cited her husband's transfer to Hutchinson as a lucky break. At the time, he was working for Texaco.
"That was in 1955," she said. "We fell in love with this town. We moved into the same house I live in now. Our neighbors are absolutely wonderful."
They made Hutchinson their permanent home after three or four years.
"Glen traveled back and forth," she said. "We got (an) order to transfer to the district office in Minneapolis. He wanted to stay in Hutchinson if he could find a job. After church one Sunday, Dr. Dan Huebert wanted to talk to me. He asked if Glen would be their first clinic administrator. As a result, we were able to stay in Hutchinson. He worked there for 31 wonderful years."
IT'S NOT WORK IF YOU LOVE WHAT YOU DO
Working at such a young age ingrained in Max a lifelong work ethic. Remarkably, throughout all the years she never had to ask for a job.
"I grew up always working," she said. "I did secretarial work. I was a TA (teaching assistant) to a professor. I started at KRNT radio as a secretary and became an on-air personality. Those were fantastic years. I picked up at KDUZ. I interviewed some great people: Bob Lurtsema (Minnesota Vikings), Vern Gagne (wrestler), and Lou Nanne (general manager of the Minnesota Northstars hockey team).
If you happened to catch early on in this story that Harmony River was going to fete Max with a party, you might have wondered why. It's because she works there part time. She's on furlough now because of the pandemic, but is looking forward to returning to work.
Max got her start at Hutchinson Community Hospital. She was asked to fill in for a couple of weeks. She ended up staying for six months. When they needed her at Burns Manor, she returned to work. She stayed on when it became Harmony River.
She can be found at the front desk where she works about 20 to 30 hours a month and enjoys every minute of it.
"I love being there and being with people," Max said. "I love to see people laugh. I told a resident one of my little one-liners. A doctor who overheard the exchange told me, 'That's a good one Max. You do more for the residents than I can. There's no medicine for old age. You get them laughing.'"
SERVING OTHERS
Max picked up her moniker "Ambassador of Smiles" when she was named 2019 Hutchinson Woman of the Year, an honor bestowed by the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival vice commodore and second mate.
"A 99-year-old who attends almost every parade on the the Royal Family itinerary is an inspiration for all of us," said Jonathan Beach, Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival commodore.
It's interesting to note she almost passed on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"Max initially declined the Woman of the Year award," Beach said. "Her daughter, Barb, told her about it in early June 2019 before Water Carnival week because she was concerned about surprising her 99-year-old mother. Max did not like the idea of walking across the stage with a walker because it would make her look old."
With a million dollar smile and personality, it would take more than a walker to dim Max's glow. Fortunately, she accepted the honor and was glad that she did.
"Last year was a big thrill," she said. "The Jaycees are wonderful."
The Beach family recently visited Engwall.
"We delivered a birthday card to Max with the boys and spoke briefly from a distance of about 8 feet," he said. "Max described going to the grocery store with her daughter and seeing rows of empty shelves. 'As closely as I can remember,' she said, 'This situation reminds me of the Great Depression. We all got through that, and we will get through this, too.'"
That positive attitude has been her lifelong trademark. And while she's focusing on her century milestone, her grandchildren are starting to plan her 101st birthday celebration.
"You can't dwell on your setbacks," she said. "The main thing is to hang on to hope, love, faith, trust. Those are things we can hang on to."