With street maintenance, water treatment, mosquito control, utility coordination, airport maintenance and plenty more to keep track of, Hutchinson Public Works reaches every corner of the city.
At a regular meeting this past week, City Council reviewed the department’s 2020 accomplishments, including one that no resident could have missed: A newly renovated State Highway 15 opened to traffic that brought with it improvements to pedestrian safety.
“This was the largest project undertaken in Hutchinson since reconstruction of (State Highway 7/22) in 2006 and 2007,” states the report. “The municipal project included utility infrastructure, built along with (the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s) reconstruction of the roadway.”
Other projects are less visible, including increased capacity to Wells 5 and 8 at the Water Treatment Plant, water main reconfiguration on Century Avenue, and stormwater pond pipe repair. Public Works also carried out projects to repair concrete at the airport, add perimeter fencing at the cemetery, and repair trails on School Road and Denver Avenue, among others. Staff focused on localized street repairs and placed 300 tons of bituminous material.
Looking ahead this year, Public Works has plans to use state bonding for shoreline restoration. Partial reconstruction is planned for Clinton Avenue Southwest, Harrington Street Southwest and Merrill Street Southwest. A pedestrian crossing signal for State Highway 7 and Montana Street Northwest is in the works, as are drainage improvements on the west side of the Recreation Center. Facility projects include seal coat and crack fill at the airport, and additional fencing at the cemetery. The department will also carry out trail repairs, pavement preservation, street repairs and stormwater pond and pipe work.
“There will be significant street work east of the Recreation Center/Civic Arena,” reads the report. “Utility work for this area was done in late 2020, so this project will be for new street surfacing.”
A project to improve the preliminary treatment system at the wastewater plant will be one of the largest since a portion was constructed in 2007. The goal is to capture more solids earlier in the treatment process.
Every three years, Public Works measures the quality of Hutchinson’s roads using a pavement condition index. According to the measurements in 2020, 33.5% of roads were in excellent condition, 17.8% of roads were in good shape, 12.2% were adequate, 4.4% were marginal, and 6.7% were poor. The city’s goal is to maintain a rating of at least 65-75 PCI, which is roughly in the upper “adequate” and lower “good” category. In 2020 and 2017, the PCI was found to be at 76. These values are used to plan road projects.
Public Works also measured and compared utility rates in 2020. The average total utility bill in Hutchinson was $84.20, compared to an average of $81.26 in rural Minnesota. In 2012, Hutchinson’s average monthly bill was $82.28 (2.3% lower), while the rural average was $61.56 (32% lower). Hutchinson’s rate increase is attributed to stormwater rates.
After Hutchinson’s water plants were upgraded in 2008, its utility rates were among the highest in rural Minnesota. That turned around in 2012 when voters approved a half-percent local option sales tax. In 2020, revenue from that tax was budgeted at $1.47 million. The money is put toward debt incurred from the plant upgrades and has helped keep rates steady.