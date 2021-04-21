Due to the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the RiverSong Music Festival Committee has made the decision to cancel the 2021 event at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson. It's the second straight year the music festival has been canceled.
According to an announcement of the cancellation, "With the uncertainty of pandemic restrictions and gathering numbers, we feel that the most fiscally responsible thing to do this year is to wait, thereby ensuring that we can hold a festival for years to come."
The committee promises to return "bigger and better than ever" with RiverSong 2022 scheduled for July 15-16.
The RiverSong committee will be in touch with people holding tickets and camping spots from 2020 regarding refunds. For more information email info@riversongfestival.org, or visit riversongfestival.org or RiverSong's Facebook page.