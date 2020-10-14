At about this time for the past 10 years, several hundred people have prepared to pack downtown Hutchinson and run the Spooky Sprint.
But in the midst of COVID-19, several runners and sponsors wondered about the fate of the event, which typically features a 5k and a half-mile dash for costumed participants.
“A lot of them came to us and said, ‘You’re pushing forward, right?” said Chad Harlander, a member of the Spooky Sprint Board and REACH director. “When we got that kind of response from the community on year 11, we knew we had to go forward.”
Proceeds from Spooky Sprint support the Hutchinson High School REACH Program and its scholarships. REACH — which represents relationships, education, accountability, character and hard work — was formed to offer students emotional and social support. REACH students volunteer at the event, and then seek to give back with volunteer projects and other events such as an annual outreach dinner in December.
Jason Werowinski, who founded the Spooky Sprint with his wife, Leah, said organizers wanted to find a way to continue supporting REACH during the pandemic.
“The biggest thing was if we could do something to give a donation,” he said. “We didn’t have a whole lot of options. If we wanted to keep everyone safe and follow the guidelines, having an in-person event just wasn’t an option.”
And so the annual fall tradition has gone virtual.
Anyone who wants to participate can register at spookysprint.org for $25 and receive a T-shirt and mask in person or in the mail. No one is required to report anything, but those who would like to report times, activities or submit exercise photos or costume photos for the costume contest can do so online.
Participants can bike, kayak, jump rope, run or participate in any physical activity they like. Typically, REACH students support runners by volunteering at the event, or by lining up along the 5k route and cheering. To maintain that connection, students are painting rocks with supportive messages and setting them down along two planned trails for runners to find.
Organizers are also encouraging participants to find a friend to exercise with.
“I think for our mental wellness right now, it helps to have some social contact,” Werowinski said. “Not 100 friends, but grab a friend and say, ‘Lets go have a bike ride.’ That’s the spirit of the event.”
The event won’t be exactly the same as the past 10 years, but in a time when so much has changed, Spooky Sprint organizers hope to maintain the tradition. And by going online, they’ve found other schools with REACH programs have taken the opportunity to sign up.
“It’s humbling to have had so many community members come up and say, ‘Hey, we have to do the Spooky Sprint,’” Harlander said. “With everything going on with the pandemic, to hear that support is humbling. This event means something to the community.”