Due to COVID-19 and the city’s desire to protect those that would be involved in the cleanup efforts, Hutchinson's annual spring cleanup event that includes white goods, hard goods and electronics pickup has been postponed.
The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18, and is tentatively planned to be rescheduled for a weekend in June. The exact date in June has yet to be determined and the city will announce that date at a later time.
Visit the city’s website at ci.hutchinson.mn.us for additional information.