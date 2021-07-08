If you’d like to serve on Hutchinson City Council, you have just a few days remaining to submit an interest form to fill a vacant seat.
Council Member Brandon Begnaud is resigning from the council and moving out of town, and his seat will officially become vacant July 16. To fill the vacancy on an interim basis until a special election, residents are encouraged to fill out an interest form and submit it by the end of the day Friday, July 9, to the city’s administration offices at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. The interest form is available at the City Center and online at ci.hutchinson.mn.us.
Candidates must be 21 or older, must have been a resident of Hutchinson for at least 30 days prior to being appointed, and must be eligible to vote within Minnesota.
As of July 2, Melissa Starke, city administrative coordinator, reported that interest forms had been submitted by Justin Doering and Jared Golde.
Choosing who fills the interim position falls to the entire City Council. The four remaining members, including Mayor Gary Forcier, will vote on candidates in accordance with the city charter. If there is a tie, Forcier will appoint someone to the seat. The person chosen will assume their duties in middle to late July and will be expected to serve until after results are certified for the Feb. 8, 2022, special election.
For those interested in serving out the remainder of Begnaud’s term that runs through 2024, filing for the special election is open July 27 through Aug. 10. If there are more than two candidates who file for the seat, a primary election would be Nov. 2 to narrow the field down to two.