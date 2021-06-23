A team of about a dozen bicyclists passing through Hutchinson June 21-22 had already pedaled 1,500 miles, with 4,900 left to go.
"The aquatic center in town was a real blessing," said Ryan Watkins, a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. "It had showers, too. That's a perk when you're on a bike all day."
The 22-year-old from Bloomington, Illinois, and his fellow bicyclists are part of Illini 4000 for Cancer, which is now in its 15th year. The group uses its annual rides from New York to San Francisco to raise money for cancer research and support services.
Watkins said Illini 4000 drew his interest compared to others due to its commitment to fundraising large amounts per rider, and how much of that money it gives to charity.
"Illini 4000 has one of the higher rates for donating," he said.
Daily rides tend to cover 60-90 miles. You can track the groups progress online at illini4000.org.
Two days prior to its stop in Hutchinson, the group had arrived in Minnesota. They stayed in Rochester, then Minneapolis, and Hutchinson Monday evening at Faith Lutheran Church, where they were treated to a taco bar.
"We got to meet some of the church community and family members," Watkins said. "That was a real treat."
On Tuesday, the 32nd day of their 78-day journey, the Illini riders traveled to Montevideo.
"So far it's been amazing," Watkins said. "Getting to see the country is a privilege. It's really beautiful. It really opens up when you see it from a bicycle rather than a car."
Before taking off Tuesday morning, the riders dedicate that day's ride to Mike Krenik of Hutchinson, who is battling leukemia.
On Aug. 7 the ride will end when the Illini 4000 riders cross the Golden Gate Bridge. But what Watkins is most looking forward to will come sooner.
"The largest draw for me is the Grand Tetons," he said. "It's something I saw when I was young and I'm excited to see it again. I'm a big fan of the natural beauty of the country."