Under the direction of the Rev. R. Allan Reed, the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2020.
The congregation will launch its year of festivities at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, with a hymn sing followed by fellowship with treats and coffee.
A worship service honoring those married at Immanuel will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 26.
The church's big celebration is Sunday, July 12, with a 9 a.m. worship service, banquet, tours and a raffle drawing.
A German dinner will be served following the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Oct. 25.
The 125th anniversary year ends with a song service at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25.
All former members and the public is welcome to attend the festivities. Immanuel Lutheran Church is at 700 Division St. in Brownton. For more information, call the church office at 320-328-5522 or visit immanuellutheranbrownton.org.