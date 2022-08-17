News

The city of Hutchinson is reviewing safety improvements to the intersection of South Grade Road Southwest and Dale Street.

While a roundabout was considered in order to address the higher-than-average crash count on the road, city engineer Kent Exner told the Hutchinson City Council this past week he and staff advised a more modest adjustment, as crashes have not been overall critical, and motorists do appear to stop at the stop signs. The intersection is a bit of an oddity with an arrangement left over from when Dale Street was a county road on Hutchinson’s west border.

