The city of Hutchinson is reviewing safety improvements to the intersection of South Grade Road Southwest and Dale Street.
While a roundabout was considered in order to address the higher-than-average crash count on the road, city engineer Kent Exner told the Hutchinson City Council this past week he and staff advised a more modest adjustment, as crashes have not been overall critical, and motorists do appear to stop at the stop signs. The intersection is a bit of an oddity with an arrangement left over from when Dale Street was a county road on Hutchinson’s west border.
Currently, the intersection is a four-way stop with opposing left-turn lanes on South Grade Road. Right-turn lanes off South Grade Road form islands on the northeast and southwest side of the intersection due to the skewed angle of Dale Street.
Following an Intersection Control Evaluation Report conducted with SRF Consulting Group, two changes were recommended. First, plans show an adjustment of the pedestrian crossing on the north side of the intersection on Dale Street, which would bring it closer to South Grade Road and the stop sign. The crossing would bring pedestrians to the island which separates South Grade Road from its right-turn lane. Pedestrians would then finish crossing from the island by walking through the turn lane. More signage is also expected.
“What this would achieve is improving the pedestrian crossing on the north leg,” Exner said.
A second proposed change would see the curb line pushed 3-4 feet on the south leg of Dale Street on the east side. This would expand the size of the road toward Christ the King Lutheran Church, but not impact the trees.
“What this would allow us to do is incorporate opposing left-turn lanes on both sides of that intersection,” Exner said. “There is plenty of width on the north leg to do that.”
Essentially, motorists approaching the intersection from the north or south would find three lanes — left, forward and right.
Overall, an analysis of the road did not justify a traffic signal, but it did continue to justify a four-way stop and the option of a roundabout as well. Overall, the road’s safety conditions are considered a “B,” but dip to a “C” during peak hours. The study found that in 20 years, conditions would dip to an “F” level. However, Exner said, such a projection assumes a certain level of growth in population and at the schools that is not guaranteed. While a roundabout would improve the “B” to an “A” now, and maintain a “B” rating, Exner said the presence of trucks and buses on the road, along with its skewed angle, would require an oblong, skewed roundabout with a large footprint.
Such a footprint, he said, would cut largely into Hansen Gravel and the Christ the King Lutheran Church properties, and call for additional land acquisition for the pedestrian blueprint.
“The property impacts were just too substantial,” he said.
The more modest proposal is currently being worked into a potential future Dale Street and Roberts Road project next year.
“If volumes and movements don’t change, 10, 20 years from now, this intersection will be just fine,” Exner said.