In concert: Miss Myra & the Moonshiners tonight!
The Hutchinson Concert Association is hosting Miss Myria & The Moonshiners 7 p.m. tonight (Monday, April 11) at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson.
The vintage jazz/blues quintet is Minneapolis-based and played more than 100 national, regional and local performances in 2021, including the Minnesota State Fair.
Admission to the concert is a HCA membership or $25 ticket at the door. The HCA will be selling memberships for its 2022-23 season at this concert. For more information, visit hutchinsonconcert.weebly.com.
— Kay Johnson
