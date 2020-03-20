McLeod County 2020 tax statements have been mailed.
Acceptable forms of payment include:
- Mail, using the envelope provided. Return your statement stub with your check payment to ensure proper credit to your property tax account.
- Payment drop box is available near the east entrance of the North Complex building at 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe.
- Payment by credit card or e-check is available at co.mcleod.mn.us. There is a fee involved for paying your property tax by this method.
At this time in-person payments are not accepted, as the McLeod County North Complex building is closed to public-facing transactions.
For more information, call Connie M. Kurtzweg, auditor-treasurer, at 320-864-1260.